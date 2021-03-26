LPL Financial LLC Buys 10,247 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 182.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $527,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $171,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,180,299.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,470 and sold 205,056 shares valued at $7,581,722. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

