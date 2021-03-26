LPL Financial LLC Has $7.20 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,185 shares of company stock worth $7,451,728. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.85.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $398.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.12. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $250.43 and a one year high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

