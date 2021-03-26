LPL Financial LLC Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,289 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after purchasing an additional 142,148 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $146.57 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.86 and its 200-day moving average is $121.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.55 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,787,685 in the last ninety days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.90.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

