Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Lumber Liquidators worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 23,886 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Shares of LL stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $722.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.