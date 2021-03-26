Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 50,586 shares.The stock last traded at $11.70 and had previously closed at $11.60.

LBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $608.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Luther Burbank Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Liana Prieto sold 30,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $361,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,395.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 63,497 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Luther Burbank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.