LUXCoin (LUX) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 34.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $7,847.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,958.07 or 0.99892772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00034251 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00011513 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.73 or 0.00371617 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.58 or 0.00284315 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.20 or 0.00685354 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00074251 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002727 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,981,638 coins and its circulating supply is 10,974,406 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LUXCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.