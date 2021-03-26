Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CFO Brian Keith Roberts Sells 20,000 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Keith Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,299,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,202,400.00.

LYFT stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.51. 4,382,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,258,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.48.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,268,458,000 after buying an additional 4,565,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,229,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $551,711,000 after purchasing an additional 191,951 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $322,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,182 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.09.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

