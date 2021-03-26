Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Position Reduced by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,255 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 173.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth $45,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,202,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,388,415 shares of company stock worth $283,822,915 in the last ninety days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LYFT shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.39.

Lyft stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

