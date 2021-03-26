Lyle Berman Sells 200,000 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at $20,233,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.61. 159,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,085. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $777.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.66.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,764 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 254.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 33,823 shares in the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

