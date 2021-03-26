M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.20

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.20 and last traded at $58.53, with a volume of 17595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.54.

MHO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 18,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $943,645.32. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $998,208.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,247 shares of company stock worth $2,981,753. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in M/I Homes by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $1,683,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $1,322,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $1,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

