Madison Square Garden Entertainment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 3,059 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 792% compared to the typical volume of 343 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded down $9.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.67. 1,808,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,682. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.83. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $172.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

