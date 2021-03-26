Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CFO Sells $415,441.96 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CFO David Day sold 10,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $415,441.96.

David Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, David Day sold 20,125 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $945,673.75.

On Tuesday, February 16th, David Day sold 7,372 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $447,406.68.

Shares of Magnite stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $40.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,324,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,214,538. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

