Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) SVP Jason B. Beauvais Sells 4,573 Shares

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MAIN traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.26. The stock had a trading volume of 414,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,982. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.26.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.40%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 120,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.