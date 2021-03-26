Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) SVP Sells $188,992.64 in Stock

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.26. 414,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $39.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.26.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAIN. Raymond James raised Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $13,672,000. Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $3,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

