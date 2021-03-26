Malcolm F. Iv Maclean Purchases 2,000 Shares of Evo Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:EVOJU) Stock

Evo Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:EVOJU) Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $19,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,365. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVOJU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 32,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,500. Evo Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

