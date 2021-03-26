Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.56

Shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and traded as high as $18.79. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 11,457 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $142.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 5.65%. Analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,193,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 698,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

