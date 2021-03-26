Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Shares Gap Down to $16.81

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.81, but opened at $16.45. Manchester United shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 1,918 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MANU shares. TheStreet raised Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.55 million, a P/E ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manchester United Company Profile (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

