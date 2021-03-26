Manna (MANNA) Tops One Day Volume of $2.00

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Manna coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Manna has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Manna has a total market cap of $684,823.36 and $2.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002526 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,457.26 or 1.01758832 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,003,993 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,986 coins. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Manna Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

