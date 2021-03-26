Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 317,723 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 510.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,723 shares during the quarter. Cedar Fair accounts for approximately 2.2% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Cedar Fair worth $14,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cedar Fair by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,130,000 after buying an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,812,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,487 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $879,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FUN traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.49. 8,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,646. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $33.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. Analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FUN shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

