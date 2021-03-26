Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 210,000 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 210,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,164,000. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.13% of Diamondback Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,915,000 after purchasing an additional 332,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 332.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,415,000 after acquiring an additional 343,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,481,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,274,000 after acquiring an additional 350,151 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.39.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $73.78. The stock had a trading volume of 68,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $88.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

