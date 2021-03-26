Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 346,000 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 346,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,771,000. AerCap accounts for approximately 2.3% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.26% of AerCap at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 839.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,720 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 774,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,285,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,418,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

NYSE:AER traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $57.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,839. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.35 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stephens upgraded AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.