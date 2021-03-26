Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Buys New Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,684,000. Cenovus Energy makes up about 1.8% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cenovus Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,696,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CVE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.91.

NYSE:CVE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 414,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,057,087. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0137 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

