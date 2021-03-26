Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,131,000. Canopy Growth makes up about 1.2% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of Canopy Growth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.51.

Canopy Growth stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,223,740. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

