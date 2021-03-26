Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,530,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798,800 shares during the quarter. Tronox comprises approximately 7.5% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned about 2.46% of Tronox worth $51,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tronox by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,169,000 after acquiring an additional 298,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tronox by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 98,573 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,968,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tronox by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 893,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after buying an additional 17,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Tronox by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 562,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after buying an additional 24,618 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $297,624.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,896.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $278,795.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,410 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,801 shares of company stock worth $898,745. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE TROX traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,530. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

