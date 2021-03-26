Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,301,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. Sibanye Stillwater comprises 3.0% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.18% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $20,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,975,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,707,000 after buying an additional 643,330 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 22.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,930,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,788,000 after buying an additional 720,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 39.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 74,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 190.4% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,844,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SBSW traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 148,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,745. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,822.00 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.693 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Sibanye Stillwater’s payout ratio is presently 13,900.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

