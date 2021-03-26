Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,352,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 193,194 shares during the quarter. Triumph Group accounts for 4.3% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned 4.28% of Triumph Group worth $29,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Triumph Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Triumph Group by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

TGI traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.04. 26,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,045. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $991.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.23. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In related news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

