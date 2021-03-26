Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Makes New $32.02 Million Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,023,000. Ovintiv accounts for 4.6% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.86% of Ovintiv as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OVV. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 205.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,235,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,434 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,328,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE OVV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.04. 113,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $28.69.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

OVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.