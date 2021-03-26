Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 40,000 EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000. EnerSys accounts for approximately 0.5% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.09% of EnerSys as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8,011.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,942,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,502,000 after acquiring an additional 272,627 shares during the period. Hill City Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,273,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,506,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,090,000 after acquiring an additional 183,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

ENS stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,776. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.44.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.