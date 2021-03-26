Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 854,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. LSB Industries comprises 0.4% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned about 2.91% of LSB Industries worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 39,407 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 507,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 372,070 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in LSB Industries by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 768,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in LSB Industries by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 93,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXU traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. 2,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,902. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.19.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.25). LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

