Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Takes Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,575,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,932,000. Sabre comprises approximately 2.7% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.50% of Sabre as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,138,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sabre by 650.0% during the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Sabre by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sabre by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,087,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sabre by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,483,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,320 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabre alerts:

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabre stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,877,762. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. Equities analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.