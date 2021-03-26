MAPS Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, MAPS has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MAPS coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAPS has a total market cap of $65.44 million and $900,859.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00022496 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS (CRYPTO:MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

