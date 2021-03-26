Mariner LLC Buys 293,628 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 990,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,628 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $63,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.97. 79,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,074. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $73.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.06.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.