Mariner LLC Has $45.58 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $45,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after buying an additional 379,995 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 157,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.24.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.80. 63,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,238. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $219.00. The company has a market capitalization of $150.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.76 and its 200-day moving average is $195.21.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.