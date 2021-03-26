Mariner LLC Has $70.87 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mariner LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $70,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 295.1% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 684,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $123,988,000 after buying an additional 511,135 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 222,249 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.02. 280,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,146,604. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.10 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.68 billion, a PE ratio of -118.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

