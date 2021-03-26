Mariner LLC Purchases 49,983 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,983 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $52,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 384,636 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,056,000 after buying an additional 14,622 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.07. 70,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,640,778. The company has a market cap of $157.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.47. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

