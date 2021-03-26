Mark Patrick Mader Sells 30,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $1,941,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,398,941.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $2,168,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $2,066,700.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $655,700.00.

Shares of SMAR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,958. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $85.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

