MarketPeak Trading 19.3% Higher This Week (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One MarketPeak token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00022846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00050236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $354.35 or 0.00650198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00064578 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023463 BTC.

MarketPeak Token Profile

PEAK is a token. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Token Trading

