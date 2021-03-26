Maro Market Cap Hits $62.69 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Maro has a market cap of $62.69 million and $17.05 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00022990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00050188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.50 or 0.00661144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00064671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00023751 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 932,991,357 coins and its circulating supply is 475,966,201 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

Buying and Selling Maro

