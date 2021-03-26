Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Now Covered by Analysts at Vertical Research

Analysts at Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.
MRTN opened at $16.26 on Friday. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05.
In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 47.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,613,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 563.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,831 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 4,804.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Marten Transport by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 717,757 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
