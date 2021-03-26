Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Now Covered by Analysts at Vertical Research

Analysts at Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

MRTN opened at $16.26 on Friday. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 47.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,613,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 563.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,831 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 4,804.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Marten Transport by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 717,757 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

