Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Holdings Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,561 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $10,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 496.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $605,044.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,253 shares of company stock worth $2,286,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

