Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.9% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned 1.72% of Mastercard worth $6,110,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.26.

MA stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $361.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $227.10 and a twelve month high of $389.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

