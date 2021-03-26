Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) Trading Up 2%

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) shares were up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Mastermind Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMND)

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients with category-leading brands. Its programs could take in various forms, including creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

