Matic Network (MATIC) Trading Up 169% This Week

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, Matic Network has traded 169% higher against the dollar. One Matic Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. Matic Network has a total market cap of $616.67 million and $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Matic Network

Matic Network (MATIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. The official website for Matic Network is matic.network . Matic Network’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Matic Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matic Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matic Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

