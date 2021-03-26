Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,370 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.60% of Maverix Metals worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMX. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 182.9% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,763,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191,095 shares during the period. Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Maverix Metals by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 912,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 572,533 shares in the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMX. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Maverix Metals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

Shares of MMX opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $734.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

