MAX Exchange Token (MAX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $144,173.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $858,703.30 and $144,173.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,958.07 or 0.99892772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00034251 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00011513 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.73 or 0.00371617 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.58 or 0.00284315 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.20 or 0.00685354 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00074251 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002727 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 tokens. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

