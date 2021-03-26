Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,579,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,821,000 after purchasing an additional 969,363 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $2.57 on Friday, reaching $393.69. 368,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,786. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $244.62 and a 12 month high of $399.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $390.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

