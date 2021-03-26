Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,868 shares of company stock worth $3,440,969 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XYL traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.84. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

