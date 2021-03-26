Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 88,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 330,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after buying an additional 40,603 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $83.37. 130,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,100. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day moving average is $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.