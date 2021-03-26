Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys New Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.06. 170,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,944. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $131.78 and a 1 year high of $268.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.42.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

