Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys Shares of 16,302 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $359.28. The company had a trading volume of 223,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,500. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.13 and a 1 year high of $366.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.